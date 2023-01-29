Women's U19 World Cup: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra interacts with Indian team ahead of final

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, interacted with the Indian cricket team ahead of their all-important final of the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

The BCCI arranged a physical interactive session for the Indian eves with Neeraj Chopra a day before Shafali Verma and co. play the most important match of their career so far.

"A Gold-Standard meeting! Javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra interacted with Team India ahead of the U19 World Cup Final," the BCCI tweeted with some pictures.





India is slated to take on England in the final of the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The women in blue reached the final by comfortably defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the semifinal. Their opponents England are the only unbeaten team in the World Cup so far.