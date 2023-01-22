Women's Cricket
Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s Sri Lanka - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Sri Lanka at the Women's U19 T20 World Cup.
Having lost their first Super Six match against Australia on Saturday, India takes on Sri Lanka in their last match of super six with the semifinal spot hanging in balance.
India would not only need a big win, but will also need other results to go their way to make it to the top four. Can Shafali Verma and co. put everything aside and produce something brilliant?
- 22 Jan 2023 12:18 PM GMT
Gunarathne waging a lone battle
Sri Lanka have scored 27 off eight overs and their skipper Vishmi Gunarathne has scored 23 off those.
SL: 27/3 (8)
- 22 Jan 2023 12:11 PM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY
A wicket maiden from Mannat Kashyap to end the powerplay. She also had a dropped catch off her own bowling in that over. Seems to have hurt herself in the process and is walking off the field now.
India would hope it is nothing serious.
SL: 22/3 (6)
- 22 Jan 2023 12:07 PM GMT
KASHYAP STRIKES!
A straight delivery from Mannat Kashyap and Dewmi plays all around it. Plumb in front. LBW.
SL: 22/3 (5.1)
- 22 Jan 2023 12:07 PM GMT
A partnership building for Sri Lanka
Gunarathne and Dewmi building a nice little partnership. The former in particular is looking in a good touch.
SL: 22/2 (5)
- 22 Jan 2023 11:59 AM GMT
India on top
India are in complete control. Gunarathne and Dewmi being very watchful as only one run comes off the third over.
SL: 9/2 (3)
- 22 Jan 2023 11:54 AM GMT
Mannat Kashyap STRIKES!
Mannat Kashyap gets into the act from the other end as Sri Lanka lose their second. Nisansala prods forwad to defend but the ball takes the edge and settles in the hands of Soumya Tiwari, who takes a good low catch at first slip.
SL: 8/2 (1.4)
- 22 Jan 2023 11:50 AM GMT
Good start for India
A first ball wicket and just three runs conceded. This is a brilliant start for India and Titas Sadhu.
SL: 3/1 (1)
- 22 Jan 2023 11:47 AM GMT
TITAS STRIKESSS!
What a start this for India. Titas Sadhu invites Senarathna to drive. The batter obliges and offers a dolly to Archana Devi at covers. The Indians are overjoyed with a first ball wicket.
SL: 0/1 (0.1)
- 22 Jan 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Titas Sadhu to start proceedings of India
Titas Sadhu to open the bowling for India. Senarathna and Nisansala with the bat for Sri Lanka
- 22 Jan 2023 11:41 AM GMT
Time for National Anthems
Sri Lanka first followed by India