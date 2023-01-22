Hockey World Cup LIVE: India knocked out in penalty shootout - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Hosts India will take on New Zealand in a crossover knockout of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today. The winner of this contest will make their way into the quarterfinal.

India have been plagued by injuries with midfielder Hardik Singh ruled out of the tournament. There are also questions over forward Mandeep Singh's fitness after he was seen limping out during a practice session on Saturday.

Stay tuned for all the updates!