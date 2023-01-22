Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey World Cup LIVE: India knocked out in penalty shootout - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's crossover clash against New Zealand at the Hockey World Cup 2023.
Hosts India will take on New Zealand in a crossover knockout of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today. The winner of this contest will make their way into the quarterfinal.
India have been plagued by injuries with midfielder Hardik Singh ruled out of the tournament. There are also questions over forward Mandeep Singh's fitness after he was seen limping out during a practice session on Saturday.
Live Updates
