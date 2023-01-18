Women's Cricket
Women's U19 World Cup Highlights: India beat Scotland by 85 runs - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Scotland at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup..
India bounce back well after a horror start to the contest against Scotland to register a 85-run victory in their final group stage match at the 2023 U19 Women's T20 World Cup.
After losing Shafali Verma and Sonia Mehdiya early, Gongadi Trisha and Richa Ghosh put India back on track with a solid partnership before Shweta Sehrawat provided an explosive finishing touch.
India's start with the ball was poor as well, but once the spinners were introduced into the attack there was no looking back. The spin trio of Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, and Sonam Yadav combined to take all the ten Scottish wickets.
Check out the highlights here:
Live Updates
- 18 Jan 2023 2:35 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
Thank you for tuning in to our coverage from India's final group stage encounter against Scotland. See you in the Super 6 Stages.
- 18 Jan 2023 2:33 PM GMT
"Enjoyed bowling here"
"Enjoyed bowling. Got some spin, but not quite like Indian pitches," says Player of the Match Mannat Kashyap.
- 18 Jan 2023 2:26 PM GMT
ALL OUT, SCOTLAND!
Sonam Yadav scalps the last wicket and India has ended their group stage campaign unbeaten. The three spinners have combined to pick all the 10 Scottish wickets as India enter sail into the Super 6 stage without a jitter.
SCO: 66/10 (13.1)
- 18 Jan 2023 2:23 PM GMT
Archana gets her third
Archana Devi has Nayma Sheikh caught at slip by Richa Ghosh. She has her third and India is just a wicket away from a victory. She finishes her quota with 3/14.
SCO: 66/9 (13)
- 18 Jan 2023 2:18 PM GMT
Sonam Yadav gets into the act
Sonam Yadav gets into the wicket column and she has Hrishita Basu to thank for it. The bowler flights it up and draws the batter forward, Basu does the rest from behind the stumps. STUMPED.
SCO: 60/8 (11.5)
- 18 Jan 2023 2:13 PM GMT
Scotland are self imploding now
A suicidal attempt to steal a single and Maryam Faisal pays the price. A brilliant diving stop from Sonia Mehdiya at point and an equally brilliant throw to catch the batter short.
Scotland are self imploding and the Indians don't mind.
SCO: 57/7 (10.3)
- 18 Jan 2023 2:08 PM GMT
Mannat Kashyap - WHAT A STAR!
She is done with her quota of four overs and ends with figures of 4/12. What a game she has had!
SCO: 55/6 (10)
- 18 Jan 2023 2:04 PM GMT
Mannat Kashyap gets her fourth
Mannat Kashyap continues to chip away with wickets. Tucker tries some weird sweep and is trapped LBW.
SCO: 52/6 (9.2)
- 18 Jan 2023 2:03 PM GMT
Archana denied a WICKET!
Archana is celebrating her third - it is 2 in 2, after catching the new batter Maryam Faisal off her own bowling. The umpires say its not out and that will remain since there is no TV umpire. The replays show she caught it cleanly did Archana.
UNFORTUNATE!