Women's U19 World Cup Highlights: India beat Scotland by 85 runs - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

India bounce back well after a horror start to the contest against Scotland to register a 85-run victory in their final group stage match at the 2023 U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

After losing Shafali Verma and Sonia Mehdiya early, Gongadi Trisha and Richa Ghosh put India back on track with a solid partnership before Shweta Sehrawat provided an explosive finishing touch.

India's start with the ball was poor as well, but once the spinners were introduced into the attack there was no looking back. The spin trio of Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, and Sonam Yadav combined to take all the ten Scottish wickets.

Check out the highlights here: