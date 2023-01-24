Log In
Women's U19 World Cup: India qualify for semifinal

India sealed their berth in the semifinal of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup as hosts South Africa failed to improve their NRR.

Updated: 2023-01-24

India, on Tuesday, sealed their berth in the semifinal of the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup as hosts South Africa failed to improve the NRR in their final super six clash against Sri Lanka.

South Africa needed a big win to uproot India and Australia from the top two position in group 1, but could only manage to eke out a 1-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka.

With the group 1 left with just a solitary match between Bangladesh and UAE on Wednesday, India cannot fall out of the top two and have thus confirmed their semifinal slot.

Even if Bangladesh manage a thumping victory to increase their NRR, it will be the Australians who would face the risk of missing out on the semifinals.

India will now face either New Zealand or England in the semifinal on Friday, depending on how the remaining two matches - one in either groups, play out.

