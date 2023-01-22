Women's U19 World Cup: How can India qualify for semifinal - Qualification scenario Explained

The Indian team led by Shafali Verma were up for a rude shock on Saturday when Australia brought an end to their unbeaten run at the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup with a thumping seven-wicket win in the Super Six stage.

With all teams slated to play just two matches apiece in the Super Six stage, the loss to Australia has dented India's chances of making it to the semifinal by a bit.

But, can India still make it to the semifinals?

The simple answer to this is - Yes.

How can India qualify for the semifinals of U19 Women's T20 World Cup?

First things first after their loss to Australia, South Africa did do India a favour by beating Bangladesh in their first Super Six match.

Both India and Bangladesh were at 4 points apiece - with India ahead on NRR, coming into the Super Six. If Bangladesh had won their contest against South Africa, India would have been in big trouble considering the fact that Australia have already leapfrogged the women in blue with their win yesterday in the points table.

As things stand now, four teams - Australia, India, South Africa, and Bangladesh, are on four points each in the Super Six stage. Australia and India take the top two spots with better NRR, followed by South Africa and Bangladesh.

Now with one match remaining for all four sides - India and South Africa will face Sri Lanka, while Australia and Bangladesh will face UAE.

The equation here is pretty simple for India.

Win their final match against Sri Lanka and hope that neither South Africa or Bangladesh win their final match to confirm their spot in the semifinal with a top-two finish.

India can still be knocked out even after winning if South Africa win their final match against UAE.

This is because that in case of teams finishing tied in points, the number of wins in Super Six stage will be taken into consideration. South Africa already have a win over Bangladesh in Super Six and a win against UAE will all but ensure them a semifinal slot.

The safest best for India is to defeat Sri Lanka by a big margin when they play their final Super Six match later on Sunday and hope the same Sri Lanka team defeats South Africa on Monday.

India could still be in contention if Australia lose to UAE, but that looks unlikely.



