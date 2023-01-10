U19 Women's T20 WC to feature nine Women officials, highest for any ICC tournament

The inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa in 2023, and the International Cricket Council has named the 15 match officials for the tournament's warm-up games and group stage. Among those 15 match officials, nine are women.

This will be the largest share of female match officials ever appointed by the apex council for an ICC event.

The competition will be officiated by twelve umpires and three match referees, and it will be held at four different locations around the two host cities of Potchefstroom and Benoni.

The Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, which also includes former Bangladesh international cricketer Neeyamur Rashid and Zimbabwean Owen Chirombe, is headed by former Sri Lanka women's team captain Vanessa de Silva.

Not a bad way to prepare for the upcoming U19 T20 World Cup for India👊#U19WorldCup2023 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/huMB3VxKKb — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 9, 2023

Four members of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires, including Wayne Knights, Ahmad Pakteen, Virender Sharma, and Shahid Saikat, will officiate various matches during the event.



Former Sri Lankan women hitter Dedunu de Silva, Kerrin Klaaste, Maria Abbott, Sarah Bartlett, Jasmine Naeem, Lisa McCabe, Sarah Dembanevana, and Candace la Borde are among the members of the International Panel of ICC Development Umpires who will officiate.



At the conclusion of the League phase, the appointments for the semifinal and championship matches will be announced.

India will kick off its campaign against South Africa U19 on 14th January.