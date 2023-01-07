U19 T20 World Cup: India to play Australia, Bangladesh in warmup

India will take on Australia and Bangladesh in their warmup matches ahead of the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

The Shafali Verma-led Indian women will face off against Australia on 9th January at the Steyn City School Oval followed by Bangladesh at the St Stithians College in Johannesburg on 11th January 2023.

The Indian team has already reached the rainbow nation for the World Cup and even played a five-match series against hosts South Africa and emerged victorious with a 4-0 score line.

The U19 Women's World Cup will be held from 14th to 29th January 2023. India have been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Scotland, and UAE.

India will open their campaign against the hosts on the opening day.

U19 Women's T20 World Cup Warmup Fixtures

9th January - Scotland v/s USA - 1:30pm IST

9th January - Ireland v/s Pakistan - 1:30pm IST

9th January - Indonesia v/s Zimbabwe - 1:30pm IST

9th January - India v/s Australia - 1:30pm IST

9th January - UAE v/s Sri Lanka - 1:30pm IST

9th January - New Zealand v/s Rwanda - 1:30pm IST

9th January - West Indies v/s England - 1:30pm IST

9th January - South Africa v/s Bangladesh - 1:30pm IST

11th January - USA v/s UAE - 1:30pm IST

11th January - India v/s Bangladesh - 1:30pm IST

11th January - England v/s Indonesia - 1:30pm IST

11th January - Rwanda v/s Ireland - 1:30pm IST

11th January - South Africa v/s Australia - 5:15pm IST

11th January - Zimbabwe v/s West Indies - 5:15pm IST

11th January - Pakistan v/s New Zealand - 5:15pm IST

11th January - Sri Lanka v/s Scotland - 5:15pm IST