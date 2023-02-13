Shweta Sehrawat most expensive uncapped U19 player at WPL Auction

Opening batter Shweta Sehrawat, 18, became the second most expensive uncapped player to be scooped up at the Women's Premier League auction on Monday.

The U-19 Women's T20 World Cup vice-captain of the Indian team, the Delhi girl was snapped up by UP Warriorz for 40 lakhs, a significant bump from Sehrawat's base price of 10 lakh.

Shehrawat earned her place in the inaugural edition of the WPL after she finished the U19 World Cup as the highest run-scorer, having 297 runs with a massive average of 99, enough to book a berth in the 'Team of the Tournament'.

Some of her notable knocks at the tournament, where India ultimately clinched the trophy, include a 92-not-out against South Africa in their World Cup opener and a 74-not-out against the UAE.

3 Stars player of India's victorious U19 T20 world cup went in UP Worrioz Shweta Sehrawat for Rs 40 lakh, Parshavi Chopra for Rs 10 lakh, and Yashashri S. to @UPWarriorz for Rs 10 lakh. UP Worrioz is investigating in future stars.#WPLAuction #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/l2m0TUfuiA — Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) February 13, 2023

From playing with boys during her formative years and helping her school to win a volleyball tournament, to now being a part of the inaugural WPL edition, Shweta has come a long way in her short yet illustrious so far.

In an ICC article during the U19 WC, Sehrawat spoke of how Indian senior team's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's semi-final knock against Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup inspired her to do the same.

"I saw how amazing women's cricket could be with all the power-hitting and I wanted to learn it too," she told ICC.

While she will be playing against her idol Kaur, who has been secured by Mumbai Indians, Sehrawat will be joining fellow U19 teammates Parshavi Chopra and S Yashasri at UP Warriorz. The team is likely to be led by star all-rounder Deepti Sharma.