Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

Twitter reacts to India winning the first U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Here's how eminent sportspersons and other celebrities showered their congratulations on the Indian team.

Twitter reacts to India winning the first U19 Womens T20 World Cup
X

India wins U19 Women's T20 World Cup. (Source: BCCI Women/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-29T20:46:14+05:30

India's U-19 women's team created history after winning the first edition of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. They defeated England in the final after bowling them out for just 68 runs. The Blues then chased down the meagre defeat in exactly 14 overs.

What makes this win more exciting is that this is the first time an Indian women's cricket team has clinched a World Cup at any age-level. Within seconds of them scoring the winning run, well-wishers and fans started inundating the micro-blogging platform with congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the tweets from the post-win celebrations:







women's cricket Indian cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup Indian women cricket team Cricket Women’s Cricket World Cup 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X