Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
Twitter reacts to India winning the first U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Here's how eminent sportspersons and other celebrities showered their congratulations on the Indian team.
India's U-19 women's team created history after winning the first edition of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. They defeated England in the final after bowling them out for just 68 runs. The Blues then chased down the meagre defeat in exactly 14 overs.
What makes this win more exciting is that this is the first time an Indian women's cricket team has clinched a World Cup at any age-level. Within seconds of them scoring the winning run, well-wishers and fans started inundating the micro-blogging platform with congratulatory messages.
Here are some of the tweets from the post-win celebrations:
Next Story