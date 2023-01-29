Twitter reacts to India winning the first U19 Women's T20 World Cup

India's U-19 women's team created history after winning the first edition of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. They defeated England in the final after bowling them out for just 68 runs. The Blues then chased down the meagre defeat in exactly 14 overs.

What makes this win more exciting is that this is the first time an Indian women's cricket team has clinched a World Cup at any age-level. Within seconds of them scoring the winning run, well-wishers and fans started inundating the micro-blogging platform with congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the tweets from the post-win celebrations:

India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup...That rings a bell!



Congratulations 🇮🇳🥳#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Csl4tRXo07 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 29, 2023





A great performance by our team, getting the victory in the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 🏆

Congratulations champions 🇮🇳#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/K5y15Cy5IO — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 29, 2023

Congratulations girls! The future is bright 🏆👏🏽 https://t.co/cCOUZ2GOvQ — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) January 29, 2023

Yessssss - Well done girls. 2023 - hope it continues to be the most epic year for womens cricket in india … Ab U19 se over to the senior T20 World Cup .. #U19T20WorldCup — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) January 29, 2023

Fantastic display by Shafali and her team to lift the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup! Many congratulations to the players and the support staff for a fabulous campaign. Ahead of the WPL, a huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India. #U19T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2023



















