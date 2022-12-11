Women's Cricket
'What a match': India pull off Super Over heist vs Australia
India's women's team broke Australia's 16-match winning streak via a Super Over victory. Here's how Twitter reacted.
India pulled off a Super Over heist as they beat Australia in the second T20 on Sunday, breaking the world champions' 16-match winning streak stretching back to September 2021. 'What a match' started trending on Twitter as fans took a few moments to absorb the excitement of the thrilling match.
The Aussies made an almost-unassailable target of 187 in 20 overs, but India was equal to the challenge. Perhaps, a little too equal. The home team, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's brilliant knock 79 (49) and Richa Ghosh's blitzkrieg of 26 (13), made 187 to take the match into a super over.
Both Mandhana and Ghosh were sent back to the pitch to continue their fine form as they set a total of 21 for Australia.
Renuka Singh restricted the visitors to 15 as she took Ashleigh Gardner's wicket for a golden duck. With this win, Australia lost their first T20 match in 2022. The social media couldn't keep their cool: