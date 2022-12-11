'What a match': India pull off Super Over heist vs Australia

India pulled off a Super Over heist as they beat Australia in the second T20 on Sunday, breaking the world champions' 16-match winning streak stretching back to September 2021. 'What a match' started trending on Twitter as fans took a few moments to absorb the excitement of the thrilling match.

The Aussies made an almost-unassailable target of 187 in 20 overs, but India was equal to the challenge. Perhaps, a little too equal. The home team, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's brilliant knock 79 (49) and Richa Ghosh's blitzkrieg of 26 (13), made 187 to take the match into a super over.

A victory lap to honour the crowd who were in attendance to support the women in blue Over 47,000 in attendance for the second T20I who witnessed a thriller here at the DY Patil Stadium 👏 👏Keep cheering for Women in Blue 👍 👍#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/CtzdsyhxZu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 11, 2022

Both Mandhana and Ghosh were sent back to the pitch to continue their fine form as they set a total of 21 for Australia.

Renuka Singh restricted the visitors to 15 as she took Ashleigh Gardner's wicket for a golden duck. With this win, Australia lost their first T20 match in 2022. The social media couldn't keep their cool:

What a match.. Good win @ImHarmanpreet Well played @mandhana_smriti Way to go @BCCIWomen 🙌🏻🙌🏻♥️ — Punam Raut (@raut_punam) December 11, 2022

Congratulations team India, just wow 👏 What a match, what a match. Well done girls!! Winning over a strong opponent like Australia, who haven't lost even 1 T20 match this year speaks volume!@BCCIWomen #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/26dhHXZTtu — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) December 11, 2022

Power of @13richaghosh and class of @mandhana_smriti what an eventful over #INDvAUS — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) December 11, 2022