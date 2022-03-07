Women's World Cup: Twitter dedicates special hashtag emojis for Indian captain Mithali Raj

Twitter Sports has dedicated special hashtag emojis for Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj, who is currently playing her final cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

The veteran skipper and her long-time teammate and star bowler Jhulan Goswami are both playing their final World Cup and may soon be retiring from the game as well. Hence, in honour of the skipper, Twitter Sports has released hashtags #ThankYouMithali #ThankYouSkipper and #Mithali with an emoji displaying Mithali Raj batting in her iconic hat at the end of each hashtag.





Raj who is leading India one last time in this World Cup has always been known for excellent batting, sharp captaincy and breaking almost every record in women's cricket.

She is the only cricketer to play and lead a team in the record six World Cups in the history of women's cricket. She is also the highest run-scorer in international women's cricket. Raj is the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women's One Day International (ODI) matches.

Raj is also just one half-century away from New Zealand legend Debbie Hockley to equalize her record of most number of half-centuries in a World Cup. Well, if she scores more than one (we hope she does), then Raj will break yet another record to become the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in the women's World Cup.