"Trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them," — Anjum Chopra consoles Harmanpreet after T20 WC semi loss

The semifinal loss against Australia at the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, on Thursday, was a hard pill to swallow for the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The 33-year-old scored a brilliant half-century after fighting off a fever to take India within touching distance of a historic win, but her stay at the crease was cut short by an unfortunate run-out.

Kaur was distraught after the hard-fought loss and needed come consoling from former Indian captain Anjum Chopra, who has been in a similar situation previously during her playing career.

In a video shared by the ICC, Chopra could be seen comforting an Harmanpreet Kaur with a long, warm hug as the latter broke down.

"The intention was to show some empathy to my captain. That is all I could do from outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us," Anjum Chopra said about that interaction.





"This is not the first time I have seen her play a knock like this. I have also seen her battling injuries, and her health. Today she might not even have played. But Harmanpreet Kaur is a player is always up for a fight and that is what she did."

"It was a player to player moment. We were just trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them," Chopra added.