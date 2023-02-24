Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

"Trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them," — Anjum Chopra consoles Harmanpreet after T20 WC semi loss

Harmanpreet Kaur was distraught after the hard-fought loss and needed come consoling from former Indian captain Anjum Chopra.

Anjum Chopra Harmanpreet Kaur
X

Anjum Chopra consoles Harmanpreet Kaur after India's T20 World Cup semifinal loss against Australia

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 5:59 AM GMT

The semifinal loss against Australia at the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, on Thursday, was a hard pill to swallow for the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The 33-year-old scored a brilliant half-century after fighting off a fever to take India within touching distance of a historic win, but her stay at the crease was cut short by an unfortunate run-out.

Kaur was distraught after the hard-fought loss and needed come consoling from former Indian captain Anjum Chopra, who has been in a similar situation previously during her playing career.

In a video shared by the ICC, Chopra could be seen comforting an Harmanpreet Kaur with a long, warm hug as the latter broke down.

"The intention was to show some empathy to my captain. That is all I could do from outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us," Anjum Chopra said about that interaction.


"This is not the first time I have seen her play a knock like this. I have also seen her battling injuries, and her health. Today she might not even have played. But Harmanpreet Kaur is a player is always up for a fight and that is what she did."

"It was a player to player moment. We were just trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them," Chopra added.

women's cricket Cricket Indian cricket Women's T20 World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X