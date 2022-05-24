Trailblazers vs Supernovas in numbers: Pooja Vastrakar registers best-ever T20 bowling figure

The much-anticipated Women's T20 Challenge opener proved a damp squib as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas inflicted a 49-run win over the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in Pune on Monday. Chasing 164 was difficult but looked probable as Trailblazers were off to a great start. At 63/1 in 7.1 overs and with Mandhana (34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24) in full flow, they were on course. But seamer Pooja Vastrakar bowled a dream spell, picking 4/12, and it was all over for Trailblazers, who finished at 114/9.

Here's a look at the key figures from the match:

4/12: Pooja Vastrakar's excellent spell of four overs, scalping four wickets for 12 runs only was her best bowling-figure in T20 cricket. The 22-year-old Vastrakar claimed the wickets of Trailblazers' captain Smriti Mandhana (34), her opening partner Hayley Matthews (18), No. 4 Sophia Dunkley (1) and Salma Khatun (0) in two separate spells to tear apart the batting line-up of the defending champions.

58/1: Batting first, the Harmanpreet-led Supernovas enjoyed a good start as their score read 58/1 after the first six overs. It was the highest-ever score in the powerplay registered in the history of the Women's T20 Challenge.

163: Supernovas ended their innings with 163 which is the highest of the tournament.

49: Supernovas notched up an easy 49-run win over Trailblazers as the latter were restricted to 114 runs. It meant the Supernovas registered the highest-ever victory margin in the history of the tournament.

248: Harmanpreet is now the highest run-scorer in the Women's T20 challenge with 248 runs. Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Attapatu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, and Priya Punia are the only other players with more than 100 runs in the tournament.































