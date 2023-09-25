Titas Sadhu: India's next pacer from Bengal

In September 2022, Jhulan Goswami retired from international cricket. The void she left in the Indian set-up is certainly huge, and it will be difficult to fill anytime soon.

That being said, Jhulan Goswami has managed to inspire yet another youngster, Titas Sadhu, who could possibly be India's permanent new ball bowler in years to come. Incidentally, Titas Sadhu received her first-ever player of the match award from the hands of Jhulan Goswami.

"I remember it was weird talking to her in the beginning. She is a legend. You'll be standing beside her asking for tips. I didn't even know what to ask her. I remember the first thing she told me was, it doesn't matter how you bowl, you just bowl fast. She is now Jhulan di first and a legend later," she says.

Sadhu has been one of the fastest bowlers in the recent U19 team. In January 2023, she played a major role in helping India win the U19 World Cup. She was the player of the final with 2 for 6 in her four overs.

In a mirror image of that performance in the Asian Games final on Monday, she rattled Sri Lanka with 3 for 6 in four overs. What was more, this time she did not miss the winning runs.

"We knew that we were going to win (at the U19 World Cup), and it was just a matter of a few balls. The worst part was that I was told to go upstairs and pad up. And India won. I came running, and everyone was shouting. They were running into the ground, and I was late. But there was a beautiful moment where Shafali gave her medal to Nooshin [Al Khadeer] ma'am, and it was really amazing," she says.

☑️24th September, 2022: Jhulan Goswami plays her last international match for India☑️24th September, 2023: Titas Sadhu makes her debut for the Indian senior teamPassing of the proverbial baton, done right! 🇮🇳😍#AsianGames | #CricketTwitter | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/WhZ7PyXSzl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 25, 2023

After an excellent performance in the U19 World Cup, Titas Sadhu was picked by Delhi Capitals in the first-ever Women's Premier League. Talking about the experience, the 18-year-old says it was an amazing experience but was also hectic because of shoots.

"WPL was a great experience because you get to meet amazing players. I have said somewhere that I wanted to bowl to Meg Lanning, and she was my captain here. Also, there's no lie, it was hectic because there were a lot of shoots, parties and dinners, which we don't normally do. It was fun since we didn't travel and stayed together for a month. We got to know each other and talked about our own cultures. It was good fun, and we played good cricket."

Fast bowler, swimmer, sprinter, bright student - a true all-rounder

Hailing from Bengal, Titas Sadhu was a sprinter first and then a swimmer before becoming a professional cricketer.

"Where I stay, sports is a culture. If a kid is four years old, it is natural for them to go to the local swimming club. My dad was an athlete. So naturally I went into that, but I didn't like it very much and wasn't good either."

#Exclusive 🎙️| The search for India's future Jhulan Goswami ended with @titas_sadhu — 18 y/o pacer spotted by the legend herself!Having debuted at 16, then winning the U19 T20 World Cup, Titas is now leading the attack at #AsianGames and has already started making headlines. pic.twitter.com/7HlnSSXTFB — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 24, 2023

Later, when she was around 12, she used to go to the family-owned cricket academy and help them out. When she was 13, she began to take the game seriously.

"The academy team used to play matches, and I used to go there and score for them. I was literally the 12th person in the team. Then I started playing, mostly because my friends were playing, and it was mostly for fun. Things started from there," she says.

When cricket restarted after the pandemic, the Bengal Cricket Association organized various local tournaments to pick the squad for the senior as well as age-group state teams. In the final of the first-ever Bengal T20 League for Women.,Titas Sadhu's 2 for 7 helped MD Sporting Club Women lift the trophy. These performances helped her to get into the U19 state team and later into the senior Bengal team.

She was studying for her school finals when the selection happened, and she had to make a difficult decision between academics and cricket.

"I remember breaking down crying as I had to miss my 11th standard finals. It felt like abandoning my studies. But it also gets difficult. Cricket or any sport needs more hours, and studies aren't easy either. So, to manage both, it's been difficult".

In both tournaments, Titas Sadhu was impressive with her opening spell and was troubling the batters. One of her stand-out performances was against Haryana. Shafali Verma smashed 75* off 46 while chasing 138 against Bengal. But she struggled against Sadhu, who ended with 2 for 8 from her four overs.

Shafali Verma ends with 75*(46). Leads from the front helping Haryana chase down 138. She had 14 dot balls, 5 of them are off 17YO Titas Sadhu's over.#SeniorT20Trophy#WomensT20Trophy#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/niS8tSLheS — Krithika (@krithika0808) April 22, 2022

She went on to play in the U19 Challenger Trophy and was part of India's U19 set-up that faced the New Zealand Development squad, West Indies and Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

"I made my senior domestic debut in 2021, and from then on, there was no stopping," she says.

Want to bowl my heart out: Sadhu

For Titas Sadhu, apart from making her India debut, the Asian Games has also been a good place to meet all the other athletes.

"I just wanted to meet all the athletes because the Asian Games is a place where you get to meet different players from different sports. Also, I just want to play, enjoy and bowl my heart out whenever I get a chance."

It is too early to predict if Titas Sadhu is the next Jhulan Goswami for India, but after what we have witnessed in the Asian Games gold medal match, she has certainly made her mark in the international circuit and is here to stay.