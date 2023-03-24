The Hundred: Harmanpreet picked by Trent Rockets, Smriti retained by Southern Brave

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year's The Hundred cricket tournament.

The women's draft was held for the first time.



While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave.

Harmanpreet Kaur was picked in the highest price cap £ 31,250 category by Trent Rockets.

Earlier last month, Smriti Mandhana became the only Indian player to be retained in the Hundred Women's deadline day by Southern Brave for the highest price cap of £ 31,250.

Mandhana was one of the three foreigners along with Alyssa Healy and Marizanne Kapp to be retained at the highest price cap.

Currently, Harmanpreet is playing in the ongoing Women's Premier League with her team Mumbai Indians reaching the knockout stage while Smriti endured a tough season as Royal Challengers Bangalore was knocked out of the group stage.

Other Indians in the draft, Jemimah Rodrigues (31,250 pounds), Deepti Sharma (no reserve price), Shikha Pandey (no reserve price), Disha Kasat (no reserve price), and Kiran Navgire (no reserve price) were not picked by any franchise.

Jemimah and Deepti have played in The Hundred before for Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix.

The 2023 edition of The Hundred will begin on August 1, with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave in the men's and women's competition respectively.