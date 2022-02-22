Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues retained by The Hundred teams in top pay bracket, 3 Indians released

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are the two Indians who have been retained for the 2022 edition of the Hundred. Three others - Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma have been released and will be available for selection by other teams.

Teams can now offer contracts to players as part of an open-market system.

People bang on about "market logic" as a justification for unequal pay - please tell me the market logic for Alice Capsey being paid £15k when a load of blokes who have FAR LESS name recognition are on £30k? #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/9Iyh6r7DDI — Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) February 22, 2022

Both Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are in the maximum pay bracket of 31.25K GBP.

Southern Brave have retained Smriti Mandhana, who was forced to cut short her spell with them last year. Northern Superchargers have retained Jemimah Rodrigues.

Ready to take summer 2022 by storm! ⚡️#TheHundred — The Hundred (@thehundred) February 22, 2022

Birmingham Phoenix have released Shafali Verma. London Spirit have released Deepti Sharma. Manchester Originals have released Harmanpreet Kaur.

New signings will be announced by the eight women's teams on March 30 - the day of the men's player draft.

No Indian player will be part of the men's competition. Harbhajan Singh had registered for the Hundred's initial draft in 2019 but withdrew his name after BCCI made it clear he would have to retire from IPL and international cricket.