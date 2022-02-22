Women's Cricket
Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues retained by The Hundred teams in top pay bracket, 3 Indians released
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are the two Indians to have been retained for 31.25K GBP among 12 overseas retentions in the women's competition.
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are the two Indians who have been retained for the 2022 edition of the Hundred. Three others - Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma have been released and will be available for selection by other teams.
Teams can now offer contracts to players as part of an open-market system.
Both Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are in the maximum pay bracket of 31.25K GBP.
Southern Brave have retained Smriti Mandhana, who was forced to cut short her spell with them last year. Northern Superchargers have retained Jemimah Rodrigues.
Birmingham Phoenix have released Shafali Verma. London Spirit have released Deepti Sharma. Manchester Originals have released Harmanpreet Kaur.
New signings will be announced by the eight women's teams on March 30 - the day of the men's player draft.
No Indian player will be part of the men's competition. Harbhajan Singh had registered for the Hundred's initial draft in 2019 but withdrew his name after BCCI made it clear he would have to retire from IPL and international cricket.