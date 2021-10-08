"If the team was finding the right balance, I'm happy sitting out" – Jemimah Rodrigues

After more than a year since the final of the T20 World Cup at MCG, both Australia and India met for the very first time in the T20 format on Thursday. The game that started on a high note in Gold Coast ended mid-way and eventually got abandoned due to rain.

Put in to bat first, India openers – Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana got off to a flying start, adding 31 runs in 3.1 overs. But it was Jemimah Rodrigues who stole the limelight. Coming into the squad after a long time, she didn't fear taking on any of the opponent bowlers and maintained her purple patch, amassing an unbeaten 36-ball 49 before rain stopped the game.

However, Rodrigues was dropped from the squad due to her poor show against England before 'The Hundred' happened to her. She played there and finished as the second-highest run-scorer. While Yastika Bhatia has taken her place in the ODI, her recent return in the form in T20 will help her seal the place in the playing XI.

"I think it was a matter of waiting for the right time," Rodrigues said at the post-match press conference. "I have realised it now. I don't want to rush into things. I know when it has to come to me, nobody can stop it, and when it comes, it'll be something big."

She continued: "Honestly, any player would be frustrated not getting picked especially when I knew I was batting well and in good form. But at the end, I'm ready for what the team wants, and if the team was finding the right balance, I'm happy sitting out."

While the youngster was happy to be back in action again, it was certainly a tough time for her when she had to be out of the playing XI. With perfect timing of the ball, she has shown great footwork and clarity on the shot a swell.

"I was happy to be back out there after so long, I waited a long time for this. Sitting out and watching everyone play, sometimes you wonder 'when will my time come'. Today when the chance came, I was just enjoying it. I'm not very disappointed that the fifty didn't happen because I know there are loads of runs coming," she said.

The youngster has also revealed how the coaches have helped her in preparing well.



It has also helped that there have been role clarity. "Even before coming here, Ramesh [Powar] sir and [SS] Das sir have been guiding me, and giving me confidence," she said. "They told me my role is an anchor role, to get singles-doubles, find the odd boundaries and play with a good strike rate. About the formats [waiting to play], I was prepared for the Tests, ODIs, but at the end, it's important India finds the right balance. If India is happy with the balance, I'm happy too."

Being the liveliest person in the team, she too has her share of sorrow and she also shared how she has spent the team out of the playing XI. But for the team, she's happy being out of it if they find the right balance.

