Taniya Bhatia's hotel room robbed in England

India cricketer Taniya Bhatia has alleged her hotel room was robbed during the recent tour of England.

She revealed in a tweet on Monday that an unknown person walked into her hotel room in London and walked away with with her bag which had valuables such as cash, cards, watches, and jewellery. Calling it an 'unsafe place', she urged that a quick investigation be done into the matter.

1/2 Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe. — Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (@IamTaniyaBhatia) September 26, 2022

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket 's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well," she added.

Taniya Bhatia was part of the Indian squad as they beat England 3-0 in the ODI series on Saturday, becoming the first Asian side to whitewash a bilateral series in England.