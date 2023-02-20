Women's Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India beat Ireland by 5 runs on DLS - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Ireland at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.
After a loss against England in their previous encounter, India takes on a less fancied Ireland in their final group stage encounter of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Monday.
While the Irish women are already out of the semifinal race with three losses in as many games, this is a must win match for the women in blue in order to qualify for the semifinal.
Stay tuned for all the live updates!
Live Updates
- 20 Feb 2023 4:18 PM GMT
MATCH CALLED OFF!
The match has been called off. India are through to the semifinals of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
"That's the game. The rain hasn't stopped and we've run out of time. We lose by just five runs on DLS," tweet Ireland Women's Cricket Team.
- 20 Feb 2023 3:21 PM GMT
PLAYERS GO OFF!
The drizzle gets heavier and the umpires send off the players. India are ahead by 5 runs on DLS.
- 20 Feb 2023 3:20 PM GMT
India ahead on DLS score for now
A cloud cover over the St. George's Park with slight drizzle and the DLS method should come into play. India for now are ahead on the DLS.
- 20 Feb 2023 3:18 PM GMT
50* Partnership
Ireland continue to motor along as Lewis and Delany bring up their 50 partnership. India needs a wicket here.
IRE: 53/2 (8)
- 20 Feb 2023 3:10 PM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY!
This is excellent batting from Ireland. They have not been bogged down by the twin wickets in the first over. They are going for their shots and pocket 11 runs off the final over of the powerplay bowled by Deepti Sharma. Gaby Lewis has raced to 27* off 18 and has captain Delany for company at 13* off 13.
IRE: 44/2 (6)
- 20 Feb 2023 3:06 PM GMT
Boundaries flowing for Ireland
Deanly and Lewis are building a nice little partnership and boundaries are flowing every over now for Ireland. India needs to choke the run flow here.
IND: 33/2 (5)
- 20 Feb 2023 3:01 PM GMT
Pooja Vastrakar leaks 9
The most expensive over of the chase so far as Pooja Vastrakar leaks two boundaries.
IRE: 23/2 (4)
- 20 Feb 2023 2:57 PM GMT
Players struggling with the breeze now
The breeze is getting heavier by the minute. Bowlers struggling to control the ball whereas Jemimah Rodrigues has to do the groundsmen's work as the boundary hoarding flies into the ground. Funny scenes overall.
IRE: 14/2 (3)
- 20 Feb 2023 2:48 PM GMT
Eventful start to the chase
Ireland skipper Delany comes in and pockets a boundary towards sweeper cover to cap off an eventful start to this chase.
IRE: 5/2 (1)
- 20 Feb 2023 2:47 PM GMT
RENUKA STRIKES!
Prendergast has to go for a duck. India are on fire. The batter steps down and then tries to go over off-side, but misses. Stumps rattled. You miss, I hit stuff from Renuka Thakur.
IRE: 1/2 (0.5)