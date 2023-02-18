Women's Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India v/s England - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against England at the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Having started their campaign with twin wins, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur faces their biggest challenge yet at the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup today as they take on the might England at the St. George's Park.
With both teams coming on the back of two wins apiece, this contest could well decide the fate of who will top the table in Group B.
Live Updates
- 18 Feb 2023 3:51 PM GMT
Smriti Mandhana, OUT!
Smriti Mandhana brings up her half century with a six over extra-cover off Sarah Glenn. She tries to go big with the next ball and fails badly. Caught at long-on. No power, timing, or anything in that shot.
INDIA IN TROUBLE NOW!
IND: 105/4 (16)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:47 PM GMT
India living dangerously here
Both Smriti and Richa are swinging their hands at everything, but are unable to get proper connection. A lot of aerial balls, but all landing in gaps for now.
IND: 93/3 (15)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:43 PM GMT
Poor running between the wickets
Smriti smashes one down the ground and just stands to admire the shot. The ball seemed to be travelling to the boundary, but is blocked with an acrobatic dive from Kathrine Sciver-Brunt. Just a single off that.
India need 65 runs off 6 overs.
IND: 87/3 (14)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:40 PM GMT
Twin boundaries for Smriti
Smriti has been tied on for far too long and now she decides to take on Charlie Dean. The off-spinner dispatched for two boundaries over extra cover with two delightful inside-out shots.
IND: 84/3 (13)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:36 PM GMT
Richa takes on Nat Sciver-Brunt
No boundaries for more than seven overs? Richa Ghosh says no problem and gets consecutive boundaries off Natalie Sciver-Brunt.
IND: 75/3 (12)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:31 PM GMT
HARMANPREET, OUT!
Harmanpreet Kaur looks to take on Sophie Ecclestone and fails badly. Steps down the crease to go straight, but miscues it badly. The ball takes the outer-edge of the bat and goes towards cover, where Alice Capsey holds on despite a fumble. BIG, BIG BLOW TO INDIA!
Once again the responsibilities fall on the young shoulders of Richa Ghosh to see India through.
IND: 62/2 (10.2)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:28 PM GMT
90 needed off 60 balls
Halfway through the chase and India now needs 90 of 60 deliveries at a rate of 9 runs per over. They have their two most experienced batters - Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, in the middle though. Interesting times ahead.
IND: 62/2 (10)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:23 PM GMT
JEMIMAH, OUT!
Jemimah Rodrigues tries to force things. She steps down to Sarah Glenn and tries to go over long-on, but does not get to the pitch of the ball. Goes through with the shot anyways and ends up gifting a catch to Kathrine Sciver-Brunt on the boundary. That wicket also brings in an early drinks break.
IND: 57/2 (9.1)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:18 PM GMT
50 up for India
Jemimah Rodrigues sweeps Sarah Glenn to square-leg for a single and brings up the 50-run mark for India in the eighth over.
IND: 50/1 (8)
- 18 Feb 2023 3:10 PM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY!
A decent start this for India in this chase. They have pocketed 40 runs at the loss of just one wicket and have Smriti Mandhana in the middle.
IND: 40/1 (6)