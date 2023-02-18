Log In
Badminton

Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s China - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's semi-final clash against China in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will be in action at the Syed Modi International
HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 12:01 PM GMT

In a historic first, India will play China in the first-ever semi-final appearance at Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

Coming on back of a thrilling win against Hong Kong, India will be up against China who defeated Malaysia in the quarter-finals.

Match starts at 5:30 PM IST.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-02-18 10:00:40
Badminton 
