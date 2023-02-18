Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s China - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's semi-final clash against China in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.
In a historic first, India will play China in the first-ever semi-final appearance at Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.
Coming on back of a thrilling win against Hong Kong, India will be up against China who defeated Malaysia in the quarter-finals.
Match starts at 5:30 PM IST.
Live Updates
2023-02-18 10:00:40
- 18 Feb 2023 12:01 PM GMT
FIRST UP: HS Prannoy
HS Prannoy will start the proceedings for India in this semifinal against China in a men's singles clash. He is up against Lei Lan Xi.
- 18 Feb 2023 12:00 PM GMT
FIRST-EVER MEDAL ASSURED!
India were assured of their first ever medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships with their quarterfinal win over Hong Kong on Friday. Can they go one step further and reach the final ahead of China?
