Women's T20 World Cup: India qualifies for semifinal

India, on Monday, qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup after a five-run win over Ireland by the DLS method. They become the second team from Group B to make it to the top four.

Having opted to bat first, India posted 155/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to Smriti Mandhana's 87 off 56 deliveries.

Ireland had the worst possible start to the chase as they lost two wickets in the very first over with just 5 runs on the board. The young Gaby Lewis and captain Laura Delany then put on a 50-run partnership, before the rain interfered.

India were ahead by 5 runs on DLS when the players were asked to leave the field. The match was later abandoned, handing India the required two points to reach the semifinal.

