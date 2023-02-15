Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh hit with spot-fixing controversy

The ongoing 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa has hit with a major controversy, as a Bangladesh player has been allegedly offered a spot-fixing proposal.

As per reports in local Bangladesh media, Lata Mondal - an allrounder with the national team in the World Cup, was approached by Shohely Akhter - a senior cricketer who is not in the world cup, squad with the offer.

In an audio recording, now viral in Bangladesh, Akhter can be heard claiming that she received an offer from Aakash, whom she introduced to Lata Mondal as her cousin.

Mondal was reportedly offered an amount between 20-25 lakh for getting out hit-wicket and 5 lakh for being stumped.

Lata Mondal, however, is understood to have approached the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the national body's anti-corruption unit on the approach. The BCB is understood to have initiated an investigation on the same.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to release any statement on the matter.