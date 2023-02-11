Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023- Points Table, Standings, Group Standings
Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.
The Women's T20 World Cup has started and it started with an upset as Sri Lanka defeated host South Africa in the very first game to take home all the points.
The teams are divided into two groups with five teams in each group. India will play Pakistan in the opening game of their World Cup campaign.
Take a look at the group standings of the Women's T20 World Cup here:
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+0.150
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.150
Group B
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
