ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023- Points Table, Standings, Group Standings

The Women's T20 World Cup has started and it started with an upset as Sri Lanka defeated host South Africa in the very first game to take home all the points.

The teams are divided into two groups with five teams in each group. India will play Pakistan in the opening game of their World Cup campaign.

Take a look at the group standings of the Women's T20 World Cup here:

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 1 +0.150 2 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 4 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 5 South Africa 1 0 1 0 -0.150

Group B