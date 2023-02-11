Log In
Women's Cricket

ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023- Points Table, Standings, Group Standings

Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 Womens World Cup 2023- Points Table, Standings, Group Standings
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-02-11T11:07:39+05:30

The Women's T20 World Cup has started and it started with an upset as Sri Lanka defeated host South Africa in the very first game to take home all the points.

The teams are divided into two groups with five teams in each group. India will play Pakistan in the opening game of their World Cup campaign.

Take a look at the group standings of the Women's T20 World Cup here:

Group A

PositionTeamMatches PlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Sri Lanka1101+0.150
2New Zealand00000
3Bangladesh00000
4Australia00000
5South Africa1010-0.150

Group B

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonLost PointsNRR
1India00000
2Pakistan00000
3West Indies00000
4Ireland00000
5England00000
Women's T20 World Cup women's cricket Indian women cricket team 
