Women's Cricket
Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup LIVE: India A v/s Hong Kong - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India A's clash against Hong Kong in the 2023 Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup.
The India A team led by star batter Shweta Sehrawat opens their Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a group stage clash against hosts Hong Kong today.
Live Updates
- 13 Jun 2023 6:37 AM GMT
HONG KONG, ALL OUT!
Parshavi Chopra has Sahar stumped as the latter steps down and looks for a big shot. Hong Kong have been skittled out for a partly 34.
HGK: 34/10 (14)
- 13 Jun 2023 6:31 AM GMT
FIVE-FOR, SHREYANKA!
Take a bow, Shreyanka Patil. She has a five-fer in her first India A outing. Takes out Ruchitha Venkatesh now.
HKG: 27/9 (12.1)
- 13 Jun 2023 6:27 AM GMT
Parshavi gets on the wickets column
A straighter from Parshavi Chopra and Elysa can't get any bat to it. LBW. Hong Kong are eight down now.
HKG: 25/8 (11.1)
- 13 Jun 2023 6:24 AM GMT
CHAN, OUT!
Not a hat-trick for Shreyanka Patil, but she has her fourth wicket anyway. Chan trapped in front of the wicket and the umpire does not take any time in raising their finger. LBW!
HKG: 24/7 (10.5)
- 13 Jun 2023 6:22 AM GMT
BIBI, OUT!
Maryam Bibi tries a big shot off her very first delivery and fails. Shreyanka Patil is on a hat-trick and is yet to concede a run in this match.
HKG: 24/6 (10.2)
- 13 Jun 2023 6:21 AM GMT
Mariko Hill, OUT!
Mariko Hill has to walk back straight after the break. She looks to cut a ball too close to the off stump and is adjudged caught behind. Hill though is not happy with that decision from the umpire and stands her ground, but eventually has to walk back. Shreyanka Patil has her second wicket.
HKG: 24/5 (10.1)
- 13 Jun 2023 6:18 AM GMT
DRINKS BREAK
We are half away through the innings and the Hong Kong innings is just stuck. The Indian bowlers are all over them and the only solace for Hong Kong is the fact that they still have Mariko Hill in the middle.
HKG: 24/4 (10)