Women's T20 Challenge: Who are the highest wicket-takers in the tournament preceding WPL?

The Women's T20 Challenge was an Indian women's T20 cricket tournament held between 2018 and 2022. It featured three teams —Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity — that played in a round-robin format followed by a final.

From 2023, it is to be replaced by a new franchise-based annual T20 tournament, the Women's Premier League.



Placing the spotlight on the competition's top five highest wicket takers:

Radha Yadav





Radha Yadav tops the list of highest wicket takers with a total of 12 wickets, having been a part of only 3 out of the 4 editions. She made history by becoming the first bowler to register a 5-wicket haul with her 5-16 in the 2020/21 edition for the Supernovas against the Trailblazers in the season finals.



Sophie Ecclestone





Ecclestone is currently the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world. She remains the only international bowler to make it to the top-5 list with her bowling performance in the league. She has 11 wickets in three seasons out of four, and a best bowling figure of 4-9.



Deepti Sharma





The third-highest wicket taker in the competition, Deepti, secured her spot with 10 wickets. Only three bowlers have managed to achieve the feat and cross the 10-wicket mark. Deepti took over the reins of Velocity in the 2022 edition from the former captain, Mithali Raj. She is the only other bowler to have a 4-fer in the competition, with a best bowling figure of 4-14.



Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad





Poonam and Rajeshwari have tied at the fourth position with 9 wickets each. Both have performed consistently across the 4 editions and have managed to secure their spots with impressive bowling. Their best bowling figures in the league are 2-21 and 2-13 respectively.



Summary

S.No. Player 2018 2019 2020/2021 2022 Total Best Bowling Figures 1 Radha Yadav (IND) - 3 8 1 12 5-16 2 Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) - 2 5 4 11 4-9 3 Deepti Sharma (IND) 0 4 3 3 10 4-14 4 Poonam Yadav (IND) 2 2 2 3 9 2-21 5 Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND) 1 3 2 3 9 2-13

Besides these players, some bowlers have left their mark on the competition with their impressive figures.