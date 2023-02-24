Women's Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge: Who are the highest wicket-takers in the tournament preceding WPL?
A look at the highest wicket-takers of Women's T20 Challenge - the tournament preceding WPL.
The Women's T20 Challenge was an Indian women's T20 cricket tournament held between 2018 and 2022. It featured three teams —Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity — that played in a round-robin format followed by a final.
From 2023, it is to be replaced by a new franchise-based annual T20 tournament, the Women's Premier League.
Radha Yadav
Radha Yadav tops the list of highest wicket takers with a total of 12 wickets, having been a part of only 3 out of the 4 editions. She made history by becoming the first bowler to register a 5-wicket haul with her 5-16 in the 2020/21 edition for the Supernovas against the Trailblazers in the season finals.
Sophie Ecclestone
Ecclestone is currently the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world. She remains the only international bowler to make it to the top-5 list with her bowling performance in the league. She has 11 wickets in three seasons out of four, and a best bowling figure of 4-9.
Deepti Sharma
The third-highest wicket taker in the competition, Deepti, secured her spot with 10 wickets. Only three bowlers have managed to achieve the feat and cross the 10-wicket mark. Deepti took over the reins of Velocity in the 2022 edition from the former captain, Mithali Raj. She is the only other bowler to have a 4-fer in the competition, with a best bowling figure of 4-14.
Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Poonam and Rajeshwari have tied at the fourth position with 9 wickets each. Both have performed consistently across the 4 editions and have managed to secure their spots with impressive bowling. Their best bowling figures in the league are 2-21 and 2-13 respectively.
Summary
|S.No.
|Player
|2018
|2019
|2020/2021
|2022
|Total
|Best Bowling Figures
|1
|Radha Yadav (IND)
|-
|3
|8
|1
|12
|5-16
|2
|Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
|-
|2
|5
|4
|11
|4-9
|3
|Deepti Sharma (IND)
|0
|4
|3
|3
|10
|4-14
|4
|Poonam Yadav (IND)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|9
|2-21
|5
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|9
|2-13
Besides these players, some bowlers have left their mark on the competition with their impressive figures.
- Pooja Vastrakar (IND): 4-12 (2022)
- Salma Khatun (BAN): 3-18 (2020/2021)
- Ekta Bisht (IND): 3-22 (2020/2021)
- Hayley Mathews (WI): 3-29 (2022)
- Alana King (AUS): 3-32 (2022)