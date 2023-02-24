Log In
Women's Cricket

Women's T20 Challenge: Who are the highest wicket-takers in the tournament preceding WPL?

A look at the highest wicket-takers of Women's T20 Challenge - the tournament preceding WPL.

By

Gayathri Venkatraman

Published: 24 Feb 2023 11:25 AM GMT

The Women's T20 Challenge was an Indian women's T20 cricket tournament held between 2018 and 2022. It featured three teams —Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity — that played in a round-robin format followed by a final.

From 2023, it is to be replaced by a new franchise-based annual T20 tournament, the Women's Premier League.

Placing the spotlight on the competition's top five highest wicket takers:

Radha Yadav


Radha Yadav tops the list of highest wicket takers with a total of 12 wickets, having been a part of only 3 out of the 4 editions. She made history by becoming the first bowler to register a 5-wicket haul with her 5-16 in the 2020/21 edition for the Supernovas against the Trailblazers in the season finals.

Sophie Ecclestone


Ecclestone is currently the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world. She remains the only international bowler to make it to the top-5 list with her bowling performance in the league. She has 11 wickets in three seasons out of four, and a best bowling figure of 4-9.

Deepti Sharma


The third-highest wicket taker in the competition, Deepti, secured her spot with 10 wickets. Only three bowlers have managed to achieve the feat and cross the 10-wicket mark. Deepti took over the reins of Velocity in the 2022 edition from the former captain, Mithali Raj. She is the only other bowler to have a 4-fer in the competition, with a best bowling figure of 4-14.

Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad


Poonam and Rajeshwari have tied at the fourth position with 9 wickets each. Both have performed consistently across the 4 editions and have managed to secure their spots with impressive bowling. Their best bowling figures in the league are 2-21 and 2-13 respectively.

Summary

S.No.Player201820192020/20212022TotalBest Bowling Figures
1Radha Yadav (IND)-381125-16
2Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)-254114-9
3Deepti Sharma (IND)0433104-14
4Poonam Yadav (IND)222392-21
5Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND)132392-13

Besides these players, some bowlers have left their mark on the competition with their impressive figures.

  • Pooja Vastrakar (IND): 4-12 (2022)
  • Salma Khatun (BAN): 3-18 (2020/2021)
  • Ekta Bisht (IND): 3-22 (2020/2021)
  • Hayley Mathews (WI): 3-29 (2022)
  • Alana King (AUS): 3-32 (2022)
