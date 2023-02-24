Log In
Women's Cricket

Women's T20 Challenge: Who are the highest run scorers in the tournament preceding WPL?

A glance at the top scorers of the Women's T20 Challenge - the tournament preceding the Women's Premier League.

By

Gayathri Venkatraman

Published: 24 Feb 2023 6:53 AM GMT

The Women's T20 Challenge was an Indian women's T20 cricket tournament held between 2018 and 2022. It featured three teams—Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity—that played in a round-robin format followed by a final.

From 2023, it is to be replaced by a new franchise-based annual T20 tournament, the Women's Premier League.

Various batters have appeared and scored runs over the last four seasons. A detailed look at the top-5:

Harmanpreet Kaur- Smriti Mandhana- Jemimah Rodrigues Trio


To no surprise, the trio consisting of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues occupies the top three positions. Harmanpreet Singh, the current Indian captain, is the only cricketer to cross the 300-mark in the league, with vice captain Smriti and Jemimah being the only ones to cross the 200-mark with scores of 256 and 236 runs, respectively. Their current form in the T20 format only supports the stats we see here. In the league, Harmanpreet captained the Supernovas, who have won the title three times, while Smriti led the Trailblazers, who won the title once in the third edition.

Chamari Athapaththu


Chamari Athapaththu, a supernova, has participated in only two editions of the competition and yet has managed to secure a spot in the top five. Her consistent form in the format has been a bonus for both Sri Lanka, her national side, and for the Supernovas. She was integral to the victory in the opening match for Sri Lanka in the 2023 T20 World Cup. Ironically, she is one of the international cricketers that went unsold at the WPL Auctions in Mumbai this year.

Deandra Dottin


The West Indian all-rounder was key to the Supernovas' victory in the third edition. She excels with both the bat and the ball, earning her a spot among the top five scorers in the competition. However, she has only been a part of the 3rd and 4th edition. She will be donning the Gujarat Giants jersey at this year's WPL.

The Top-10:

The top 10 players on this list have crossed the threshold of 100 runs and are listed here:

S.No.Player201820192020/20212022Total
1Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)219892151362
2Smriti Mandhana (IND)1410010735256
3Jemimah Rodrigues (IND)21232190236
4Chamari Athapaththu (SL)-59117-176
5Deandra Dottin (WI)--76100176
6Shafali Verma (IND)-473095172
7Harleen Deol (IND)-793149159
8Priya Punia (IND)-464154141
9Laura Wolvaardt (SA)---133133
10Danni Wyatt (ENG)24893-116

Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is 11th on the list and is one run short of the 100-run mark.

