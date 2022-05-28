Women's Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge FINAL LIVE - Supernovas v/s Velocity - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
It took just a blink of the eye, but we are already in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge. The two-time champions Supernovas will take on Velocity, who are the only team yet to win the three-time tournaments, today.
The Deepti Sharma led Velocity had outplayed Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas in the league stage encounter. Will the Supernovas, who were denied a hat-trick of titles in the last edition, clinch their third crown? Or will the Velocity women have their maiden title?
Live Updates
- 28 May 2022 1:59 PM GMT
Players stride out!
The players stride out to the middle. Priya Punia and Deandra Dottin with the bat for Supernovas, Kate Cross will open the bowling for Velocity.
- 28 May 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Supernovas Starting 11
2 changes for Supernovas as S Meghana and V Chandu go out.
Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi, Rashi Kanojiya
- 28 May 2022 1:38 PM GMT
Velocity Playing 11
Deepti Sharma states that they are playing the same team.
Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantam, Ayabonga Khaka.
- 28 May 2022 1:32 PM GMT
Velocity wins the toss!
Deepti Sharma has won the toss and has decided to bowl first.
- 28 May 2022 1:17 PM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
It is the final day of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 and hopefully the final day of this three-team tournament's history as we hope for a full-fledged Women's IPL next season. There have been some fantastic knocks, spells and catches over the past few days and only two teams survive now.
Welcome to our coverage as two-time champions Supernovas take on a trophy-less Velocity in the Final today.