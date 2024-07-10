Stat Review: Indian women's cricket team dominates South Africa in home series

As the South African women's tour of India draws to a close, the Indian women's cricket team emerged as the dominant force across all three formats.

The ODI series saw India clinch a convincing 3-0 victory, showcasing their prowess with both bat and ball.

The solitary four-day test match ended in a triumph for India with Shafali's double hundred stealing the limelight above all else.

The T20 series is where South Africa put up the most resistance and also managed to register their solitary win in the entire tour.

Thanks to rain washing out the second T20I, the series ended 1-1 with India taking the third 3rd T20I with a convincing 10-wicket victory.

Smriti Mandhana is the clear standout of the tour, scoring runs like never before. Along with her, Shafali too has had a series to remember with runs under her belt.



Pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav were the standouts in the T20 series, shining with the ball, especially in the final T20I.

Speaking of Records and Stats let’s have a look at some of the amazing facts and figures of the T20I series between India and South Africa:

1 – India’s dominant victory in the 3rd T20I leveled the series 1-1, making this the first time they have tied a T20I series.

This is also the first time that India women have avoided a T20I series defeat on home soil, since hosting South Africa in 2019.

In the interim, they had lost four consecutive home series in this format – against South Africa (2-1 in 2021), Australia (4-1 in 2022), England (2-1 in 2023) and Australia respectively (2-1 in 2024).