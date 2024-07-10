Women's Cricket
Stat Review: Indian women's cricket team dominates South Africa in home series
After winning the ODI and the four-day test, India drew the T20 series 1-1, with rain washing out the second T20I.
As the South African women's tour of India draws to a close, the Indian women's cricket team emerged as the dominant force across all three formats.
The ODI series saw India clinch a convincing 3-0 victory, showcasing their prowess with both bat and ball.
The solitary four-day test match ended in a triumph for India with Shafali's double hundred stealing the limelight above all else.
The T20 series is where South Africa put up the most resistance and also managed to register their solitary win in the entire tour.
Thanks to rain washing out the second T20I, the series ended 1-1 with India taking the third 3rd T20I with a convincing 10-wicket victory.
Smriti Mandhana is the clear standout of the tour, scoring runs like never before. Along with her, Shafali too has had a series to remember with runs under her belt.
Pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav were the standouts in the T20 series, shining with the ball, especially in the final T20I.
Speaking of Records and Stats let’s have a look at some of the amazing facts and figures of the T20I series between India and South Africa:
- 1 – India’s dominant victory in the 3rd T20I leveled the series 1-1, making this the first time they have tied a T20I series.
This is also the first time that India women have avoided a T20I series defeat on home soil, since hosting South Africa in 2019.
In the interim, they had lost four consecutive home series in this format – against South Africa (2-1 in 2021), Australia (4-1 in 2022), England (2-1 in 2023) and Australia respectively (2-1 in 2024).
- 10 – This is India's first 10-wicket win in a home T20I, and also their biggest T20I win in terms of several balls left, at home (55).
- 84 – South Africa finished the tour with their lowest T20I total since making 80/9 against West Indies at North Sound in 2021, and their lowest-ever total in the format against India.
- 4 – Pooja Vastrakar’s figures of 4-13 is a new career best for the pacer, and the best taken by an Indian woman in T20Is against South Africa. Radha Yadav's 3-6 in the same game is the second-best figure for an Indian woman against The Proteas.
- 50 – Vastrakar also became the second Indian women’s pace bowler to take fifty career wickets in T20Is. The other was the legendary Jhulan Goswami.
- 17 – Smriti and Shafali have made the second most 50+ opening partnerships in women’s T20Is in 69 innings, trailing the Australian pairing Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who have made 20 50+ partnerships in 78 innings.
- 24 – Smriti, who brought up her half-century and secured victory with the same shot, has now made the third most scores of 50+ runs by any woman in the format (24), and the most in run chases (15).
- 366 – The aggregate runs total for the first T20I is the highest for a game played between these sides, and the joint tenth highest for a women’s T20I overall.
- 11 – Tazmin Brits has made the joint third-most scores of 50+ runs for the Proteas women in T20Is, in just 51 innings.
- 96 – Brits and Kapp’s partnership in the first T20I is South Africa women’s third-highest stand for any wicket in T20Is against India.
- 29 – Jemimah Rodrigues scored her 11th half-century in the first T20I off 29 balls, the fastest in her international career. This is the third time that an Indian woman scored a T20I 50 batting at no.5 or lower down the order, on home soil.
- 90 – Rodrigues’ partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur is India women’s highest 4th wicket stand in this format against South Africa.