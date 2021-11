Squads for Senior Women's Challenger Trophy One Day Match 2021-22 announced

The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India A, India B, India C and India D squads that will take part in the Senior Women's Cricket Challenger Trophy One Day Match 2021-22. The quadrangular tournament will be played at Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada from 4th December to 9th December.

Senior Women's Challenger Trophy One Day Match 2021-22

Match Dates Stage Venue India A vs India B 04-12-2021 League Vijayawada India C vs India D 04-12-2021 League Vijayawada India A vs India C 05-12-2021 League Vijayawada Indian B vs India D 05-12-2021 League Vijayawada India A vs India D 07-12-2021 League Vijayawada India B vs India C 07-12-2021 League Vijayawada Team 1 vs Team 2 09-12-2021 Final Vijayawada





The Senior Women's Challenger Trophy One Day Match 2021-22 squads are as below: India A No. Name State Association 1 Sneh Rana (Captain) Railways 2 Shivali Shinde (vc) (wk) Maharashtra Cricket Association 3 Lakshmi Yadav (wk) Delhi District Cricket Association 4 Vrinda Dinesh Karnataka State Cricket Association 5 Jhansi Lakshmi Andhra Cricket Association 6 Yastika Bhatia Baroda Cricket Association 7 Sushree Dibyadarshani Odisha Cricket Association 8 Mehak Kesar Punjab Cricket Association 9 B. Anusha Andhra Cricket Association 10 S.S. Kalal Rajasthan Cricket Association 11 Ganga.W Manipur Cricket Association 12 D.D. Kasat Vidarbha Cricket Association 13 Renuka Singh Railways 14 Simran Dil Bahadur Delhi District Cricket Association 15 M.D. Sonawane Maharashtra Cricket Association India B No Name State Association 1 Taniya Bhatia (Captain) (wk) Punjab Cricket Association 2 Anju Tomar (vc) Cricket Association of Uttarakhand 3 Riya Chaudhary (wk) Mumbai Cricket Association 4 Palak Patel Baroda Cricket Association 5 Shubha Satish Karnataka State Cricket Association 6 Harleen Deol Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 7 Humeira Kazi Mumbai Cricket Association 8 Chandu V Ram Karnataka State Cricket Association 9 Rashi Kanojiya Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 10 G. Trisha Hyderabad Cricket Association 11 Soumya Tiwari Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 12 Meghna Singh Railways 13 Sarala Devi Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association 14 Saima Thakoor Mumbai Cricket Association 15 Ramyashri Tamil Nadu Cricket Association India C No. Name State Association 1 Shikha Pandey (Captain) Goa Cricket Association 2 Muskan Malik (vc) Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 3 Sweta Verma (wk) Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 4 Shipra Giri (wk) Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 5 Tarannum Pathan Baroda Cricket Association 6 Arti Devi Jharkhand State Cricket Association 7 Radha Yadav Baroda Cricket Association 8 C. Prathyusha Karnataka State Cricket Association 9 Anushka Sharma Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 10 Kashvee Gautam UTCA (Chandigarh) 11 Priyanka Garkhede Maharashtra Cricket Association 12 R.R. Saha Tripura Cricket Association 13 Dhara Gujjar Cricket Association of Bengal 14 Priya Punia Delhi District Cricket Association 15 Aishwarya Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh India D No. Name State Association 1 Pooja Vastrakar (Captain) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 2 Amanjot Kaur (vc) UTCA (Chandigarh) 3 Indrani Roy (wk) Railways 4 K. Prathyoosha (wk) Karnataka State Cricket Association 5 S. Meghana Railways 6 Divya. G. Karnataka State Cricket Association 7 Ayushi Soni Delhi District Cricket Association 8 Kanika Ahuja Punjab Cricket Association 9 Keerthi James Kerala Cricket Association 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad Railways 11 Sanjula Naik Goa Cricket Association 12 Monica Patel Karnataka State Cricket Association 13 Ashwini Kumari Jharkhand State Cricket Association