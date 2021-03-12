Opening batswoman Lizelle Lee smashed the third highest score by a South African batswoman as they cruised to a 6 run win by the DLS method in the third ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.



Joining Smriti Mandhana (25) in the middle, Punam Raut started off with a flurry of boundaries as the duo stitched a 64 run partnership in no time before Mandhana was sent back by Tumi Sekhukhune. Almost all the Indian batters got some good starts but none other than Raut (77) managed to convert it into something substantial as they were restricted to 248-5 in their 50 overs.

Being put into bat, the Women in Blue lost an early wicket for third time in a row as the right-handed Jemimah Rodrigues was sent back for a duck in the very first over by Shabnim Ismail.





Shabnim Ismail was the star bowler for the South African Women with figures of 2-46 in her quota of 10 overs while Anne Bosch, Sekhukhune and Marizanne Kapp all finished with a wicket apiece.

While 248 looked more than enough at the halfway stage, considering the batting performance by both the teams in the first two matches, but Lizelle Lee had other ideas.

Opening the innings for South Africa, Lee completely demolished the Indian bowlers with her aggressive approach as she struck a near-perfect 132* off 131 deliveries to win the match by six runs via DLS method.

Even though Lee lost her opening partner and stand-in-skipper Wolvaardt cheaply she kept going while the rest of the team batted around her as South Africa piled up 223/4 in 46.3 overs before the rain interruption.

Going into the break South Africa were six runs ahead of India in DLS method and this eventually proved the fate of the match as the rain refused to subside.

For the Indian women, Jhulan Goswami once again stood up with her figures of 2-20 in 9 overs while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad chipped in with one wicket each.