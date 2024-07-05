South Africa seals first win against India in women’s T20I opener

South Africa secured a 12-run victory over India in the first women’s T20I on Friday, marking their first win of the multi-format tour.

Having lost the Test and ODI series earlier, this win brought a much-needed boost for the South African team.

Electing to bowl first, India faced a fierce South African batting lineup led by opener Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp.

Brits delivered a career-best performance, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls, including three sixes and ten fours. Kapp's aggressive 57 off 33 balls further bolstered the team's total.

SOUTH AFRICA WIN IN CLOSE ENCOUNTER! Jemimah Rodrigues' 53* not enough as Indian women fall short in what would've been their highest run chase ever.



South Africa prevail by a margin of 12 runs.





Together, they forged a formidable 96-run partnership off 56 balls, propelling South Africa to a formidable 189/4.



India’s chase began on a strong note with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma putting up a quick 56-run stand in 32 balls.

Mandhana's swift 46 off 30 balls and Verma's 18 off 14 balls set a promising pace, but South Africa's bowlers soon turned the tide.

Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Verma in the sixth over, and Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk followed up with crucial wickets, dismissing Mandhana and Dayalan Hemalatha respectively.

Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then took charge, with Rodrigues showcasing a brilliant unbeaten 53 off 30 balls.

Despite their best efforts and a resilient 50-run partnership in 38 balls, the mounting required run rate proved too steep.

Needing 21 runs off the final over, India fell short as Nonkululeko Mlaba's disciplined bowling sealed South Africa's victory, restricting India to 177/4.

The match also saw some unfortunate moments with injuries. Richa Ghosh was replaced by S Sajana as a concussion substitute after a fall, and Brits had to be stretchered off due to severe cramps.

South Africa's bowlers displayed a balanced effort, with four different players taking wickets. Nadine de Klerk’s economical performance was particularly noteworthy.

For India, Pooja Vastrakar emerged as the most effective bowler with figures of 2/23, while Radha Yadav also chipped in with two wickets.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday. After a dominant Test and ODI series, India will be keen to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

Scores:

South Africa: 189/4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 81, Marizanne Kapp 57; Pooja Vastrakar 2/23, Radha Yadav 2/40).

India: 177/4 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53, Smriti Mandhana 46) by 12 runs.