Sneh Rana's sensational eight-wicket haul lauded by coach Amol Muzumdar

Amol Muzumdar, head coach of Indian women's cricket team, heaped praise on Sneh Rana's dedication, hard work and perseverance after her 'sensational' performance on the third day of the one-off Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sneh's eight-wicket haul played a crucial role in bowling out South Africa for 266, allowing India to secure a substantial 337-run lead.

India had earlier declared their innings at 603 for six.

"She won the Player of the Match award against Australia (December 2023), and then she played the Inter-Zonals in April. Coming into this Test, she attended the bowling camp at the NCA, where she worked on her bowling skills," Muzumdar said at the post-match press conference.

"The message is very clear that she is an integral part of the team and she delivered at the right time in the morning. To pick up eight wickets is sensational," he added.

Challenges in second innings

South Africa fought back in their second innings, reaching 232 for two at stumps and reducing their deficit to 105 runs.

The Indian team faced challenges with their bowling and fielding, but Muzumdar expressed confidence that his players could turn things around on the fourth and final day.

"It's hot and humid here, and it's not easy to bowl 100 overs in a day. If you look at the cumulative workload, we bowled 77 overs yesterday and about 98 today. So, it's a great effort," Muzumdar said.

"Yes, catches were dropped, but they are part and parcel of the game. We are looking forward to the fourth day, and the first session will be crucial."

Muzumdar also gave credit to the skills of the South African batters in the second innings.

"The South Africans batted really well, undoubtedly. But, our girls bowled and fielded their hearts out," he added.

"Rather than focusing on what the South Africans did, we thought of having a word just before they came out. We said, 'This is what we play for when we put on the jersey.' The first two sessions would be crucial."

Injury update

Jemimah Rodrigues did not return to the field after the first session due to mild cramps, and Muzumdar explained that she was rested as a precaution.

"She is fine. She has had some cramps since morning. So, after the opening session, we decided that she should take a rest," he said.

In addition to discussing the women's team performance, Muzumdar also praised the Indian men's team for winning their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final by seven runs in Barbados.

"It was a historical moment for Indian cricket. Such days don't come often, and everyone enjoys it. What a game it was!" he concluded.

We were very resilient: Abrahams

South African batting coach, Baakier Abrahams, expressed confidence in his team's ability to save the match, emphasizing the importance of building partnerships and playing session by session.

"South Africans are very resilient when their backs are against the wall, and there was an opportunity to showcase it. So, it was really about our process and how you go session by session," Abrahams said.

"We were talking about record-breaking partnerships and complimenting what we were doing. That was mainly our conversation at lunch," he added.

Abrahams also praised Sune Luus' century. "It's been a bit of a journey with Sune. She wasn't impressed with her outing in Sri Lanka and she was really hurt. So, she took a couple of weeks off from the game and reflected on her game," he explained.

"Credit also goes to the fitness staff for helping her regain her fitness. But the biggest shift has been her mindset, as you can see a lot of tools in her bag. It's always been about her playing to her strengths and more confidence. So, I'm really happy about her," he concluded.