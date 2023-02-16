Smriti Mandhana retained at highest price cap in The Hundred

Smriti Mandhana became the only player to be retained in the Hundred Women's deadline day by Southern Brave for the highest price cap of £ 31,250.

Smriti is among the four retained players by franchise along with Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp. Smriti is the highest earning player in The Hundred women's along with Alyssa Healy, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp and Nat Sciver-Burnt.

She is one of the three foreigners along with Alyssa Healy and Marizanne Kapp to be retained at highest price cap. Smriti Mandhana was also the most expensive player at last week’s inaugural Indian Women’s Premier League auction.

Smriti Mandhana scored 211 runs from eight innings in the 2022 edition of the tournament and was the highest run-getter for the Southern Brave. She was also fifth in the list of most run-getters in the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers) and Deepti Sharma (Birmingham Phoenix) were released by their respective teams and they can be picked in the player draft by other teams. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and youngster Shafali Verma also featured in the first edition of tournament for Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix respectively.

The Hundred is a cricket league which follows the 100-ball format and it has eight women's team playing in it. Every team in the women's tournament is allowed to sign three overseas players.







