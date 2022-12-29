Smriti Mandhana nominated for ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Ace Indian batter Smriti Mandhana was, on Thursday, nominated for the prestigious ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award. This is Mandhana's second consecutive nomination in the category.

The 26-year-old has been nominated for the award alongside Pakistan's Nida Dar, New Zealand's Sophie Devine, and Australia's Tahlia McGrath.

Her nomination comes just a day after her teammates Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Thakur were put in contention for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Smriti Mandhana had enjoyed a terrific season in T20I cricket in 2022. The Sangli lass accumulated a total of 594 runs in 23 matches with five half-centuries against her name in the format.

During the course of the year, Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest half-century by an Indian woman in T20I off just 23 deliveries. She also played a vital role in India's campaign at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

However, it was Mandhana's 49-ball 79 while chasing against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai which stood out. This knock helped India level the scores and push the Southern Stars into a super over, which India eventually won after yet another stunning display by Mandhana.



