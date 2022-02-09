Smriti Mandhana to miss 1st ODI match against New Zealand

India's star opener Smriti Mandhana is set to miss out from the 1st ODI match against New Zealand due to quarantine regulations.

According to the ESPNcricinfo report, Mandhana, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh, all the three players who were absent from India's T20 squad today morning, are expected to spend a few more days in the MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) facility in New Zealand.

While there hasn't been any official statement from the BCCI yet, the reason for the player's extended quarantine seems to be travelling-related issues. While the other 15-member squad has already moved to Queenstown, Mandhana, Meghna and Renuka are still in Auckland.

Indian players in the press conference confirm that Smriti Mandhana, Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh are still in MIQ. — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) February 9, 2022

No official positive Covid-19 cases have been reported either from the India squad.



In today's post-match press conference, batter Yastika Bhatia said, "Smriti, Meghna Singh, and Renuka Singh are in compulsory MIQ by the New Zealand government. That's all we can say at the moment."

The Indian team had undergone a week of hard quarantine in Mumbai before its departure for New Zealand on January 24. To reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, New Zealand Cricket had moved all of India's fixtures, including a T20I and five ODIs, to Queenstown.



In Mandhana's, Yastika opened alongside Shafali Verma in today morning's One-off T20 match, where New Zealand beat India by 18 runs.

A great start in Queenstown! The team win the one off @kfcnz T20 against India with a strong all round showing. The Kerr sisters and Hayley Jensen each picking up 2 wickets in defending the total. Scorecard | https://t.co/FwwfhYWJPd #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/hExAyX47r7 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 9, 2022

Since Mandhana is going to miss the opening ODI match against the Kiwis, Yastika might have to retain the opener's position again. At the same time, due to the absence of Renuka and Meghana, India will have to depend on veteran Jhulan Goswami and youngsters Pooja Vastrakar and Simran Bahadur for their pace attack.



India will begin their five ODIs series against New Zealand on February 12, as both the teams start their preparation for the upcoming World Cup in March, which will also be held in New Zealand.

"This tour is very important, we are getting a series here in these conditions. We need to do well and develop confidence so that we are well prepared for the World Cup," said Yastika.