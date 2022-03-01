Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur make significant gains in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Smriti Mandhana (rank 8) climbed four spots to break into the top 10 and Harmanpreet Kaur (rank 20) climbed three spots to break into the top 20 in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings released on Tuesday.

Mithali Raj remains at second spot in the rankings for batters, just behind Alyssa Healy of Australia.

ICC Women's ODI PLAYER RANKINGS

Harmanpreet rose up to No.20 after scoring a 66-ball 63 in the fifth and final ODI vs New Zealand to roar back into form. Her knock helped India win the last ODI by six wickets to avoid a series whitewash.

Smriti also scored 71 in the 5th ODI vs New Zealand, as all of India's senior batters accrued valuable runs ahead of the World Cup.





While India have two players in the top 10 batters - Mithali Raj (2nd) and Smriti Mandhana (8th) - they have one bowler, Jhulan Goswami (4th) and Deepti Sharma (5th) in the top 10 rankings for bowlers and all-rounders respectively.

Deepti Sharma also rose in the bowling charts, gaining one spot up to No.12. She returned with figures of 1/49 in four overs and 2/42 in 10 overs in the fourth and fifth ODIs respectively. She only scored 9 runs in the fourth ODI and did not bat in the fifth match, which saw her lose one spot in the all-rounders' rankings, down to No.5.

Jess Jonassen and Ellyse Perry maintained their status as the No.1 ranked bowler and the No.1 ranked all-rounder respectively.

In the team rankings, India remain at 4th place, behind Australia South Africa and England.