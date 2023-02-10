Smriti Mandhana doubtful to play against Pakistan: Reports

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana seems doubtful to start against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2023 opener on 12th February, Sunday, owing to an injury, as reported first by Al Jazeera.

It wasn't enough that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was sidelined with injury that India will most likely be without another one of their key players in their tournament opener. Kaur had sustained a niggle to her shoulder in their tri-series final loss against South Africa.

While Mandhana's unavailability hasn't yet been officially announced, the Al Jazeera reports that the 26-year-old was seen with a heavily-bandaged middle finger on her left hand during India's warm-up match against Bangladesh.

According to the report, the player injured her finger during India's loss against Australia in their first warm-up match, ahead of the tournament.

India is place in Group B alongside England, Ireland, West Indies, and Pakistan. The women's T20 World Cup 2023 kicks off with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka on 12th February, 10:30 pm IST onwards.