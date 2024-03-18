Smriti Mandhana commends Royal Challengers Bangalore management after winning WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana commended the team management for keeping the faith in the players following its disastrous campaign in the inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 when RCB could win only two matches and finished fourth among five teams.



RCB, on Sunday, handed out Delhi Capitals an eight-wicket defeat to clinch the second edition of the WPL, with youngsters Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux standing out with the balls to skittle out DC for 113.

"Last year taught us a lot of things, as a player, as a captain and as a team. The management, the way they backed me during the review after the season…they have been through a lot and a big thumbs up (to them)," Mandhana said, acknowledging the support received.

Talking of the feeling of winning the WPL, Mandhana said, "The feeling has not sunk in yet, maybe it will take time. Hard for me to come out with a lot of expressions. Only thing I want to say is I am proud of the bunch."

While Shreyanka picked up four wickets for 12 runs and Sophie Molineux picked up three for 20, Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32) and Elysse Perry (35 not out) steered the team home with the willow to register the victory with three balls to spare.