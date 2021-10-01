Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian woman to score a test century in Australia

Smriti Mandhana cant seem to stop breaking records or setting benchmarks for women's cricket. She has become the first woman to score a test century for India in Australia on Day 2 of the first test match between the two countries. After 19 overs, India was 81/0 with Smriti Mandhana having gone past the 50 run mark in the opening partnership. Along with her was Shafali Verma who was complimenting Smriti very well with a consistent knock.

At the 53 over mark, Smriti Mandhana was 97 for 174 and was on course to score a century which she did with relative ease just a few balls later. At the 54 over mark, she stood at 102 runs in 176 balls with 18 boundaries and 1 six.



The Indian Women's Cricket Team is ready for its first-ever Pink Ball Test!



The match against Australia at the Metricon Stadium, Queensland is the 2nd day/night Test in women's cricket.



With this century she has also set the record for being the first Indian woman to score a test match century in Australia. Given that India is taking part in a pink ball test for the first time, she will also be the first Indian woman to score a half century and century in a pink ball test. As it stands, Smriti and Punam Raut are currently leading the Indian charge with a score of 159/1.