Smriti Mandhana breaks several records in heroic innings in Big Bash League

Smriti Mandhana broke several records on way to her 114* in a losing cause for Sydney Thunder against Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday. Despite coming up with a heroic effort - she scored 114 runs off 64 balls in her team's total of 171 while no other batter managed to score at a strike rate of 100 - she fell short in the end as Harmanpreet Kaur of the Renegades defended 13 runs in the last over.

--- Smriti's 114* is the highest individual score in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She has equalled Ashleigh Gardner's record which has existed since 2017.



114* - Smriti Mandhana v Renegades, today

114 - Ashleigh Gardner v Stars, 2017 112* - Alyssa Healy v Strikers, 2018 111 - Alyssa Healy v Stars, 2020 --- Smriti is the first India batter to score a century in WBBL

--- She is also the first ever Sydney Thunder batter to score a WBBL century.

Smriti Mandhana has become the first Indian player to score a 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in the Women's Big Bash League! 🇮🇳



That's not all! Her 114* is the joint-highest individual score in the history of the tournament. 🏏



Well played, @mandhana_smriti! 👏#SmritiMandhana | #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/9mYqL7kOkq — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 17, 2021