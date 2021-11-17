Women's Cricket
Smriti Mandhana breaks several records in heroic innings in Big Bash League
Smriti Mandhana almost single-handedly took her team to victory - becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in the WBBL - before falling just short.
Smriti Mandhana broke several records on way to her 114* in a losing cause for Sydney Thunder against Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday. Despite coming up with a heroic effort - she scored 114 runs off 64 balls in her team's total of 171 while no other batter managed to score at a strike rate of 100 - she fell short in the end as Harmanpreet Kaur of the Renegades defended 13 runs in the last over.
--- Smriti's 114* is the highest individual score in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She has equalled Ashleigh Gardner's record which has existed since 2017.
--- She is also the first ever Sydney Thunder batter to score a WBBL century.
--- This was also Smriti's highest personal score in T20s and only her second century in the format. Incidentally, both of her centuries have come when Harmanpreet has been part of the opposition's team.