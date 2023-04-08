Smriti Mandhana enrolls for Bcom degree

The Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has enrolled herself for a Bcom degree at the Sanjay Godawat University in Kohlapur.

"I felt a positive vibe after arriving on the campus. The university has all the sporting facilities I need. Therefore, it naturally becomes my first and the only choice for completing my education,” Mandhana said in a statement.

The southpaw wanted to pursue science as a teenager, but could not do so due to her cricketing commitments. She was enrolled in a commerce college in her hometown of Sangli following her 12th grade, but could not complete the degree with her international career taking off around the same time.

Mandhana made her international debut for in a T20I against Bangladesh way back in April 2013. She has since established herself as the premier batter for the women in blue across formats.

The 26-year-old was also the most expensive player in the first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where she captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this year.



