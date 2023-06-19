Women's Cricket: Shyama Shaw replaces Mithu Mukherjee in selection panel

Former Bengal and Railways cricketer Shyama Shaw was on Monday added to the senior women's national selection panel as she replaced compatriot Mithu Mukherjee.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, screened applications for the positions of one selector in the women's selection committee and junior cricket committee each, respectively," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

A left-handed batter and left-arm seam bowler, 51-year-old Shaw represented India in three Tests in 1995 and hit two fifties and took five wickets while also featuring in five one-day internationals from 1995-97.

In the domestic circuit, Shaw played for Bengal from 1985-1997 and represented Railways from 1998 to 2002. Shaw also served as a selector for Bengal for two terms.

Mukherjee's tenure ended after being appointed in the role by the BCCI in September 2020. She had also worked for a two-year term during N Srinivasan's tenure as president of BCCI.

As reported by PTI earlier, the BCCI also confirmed the appointment of VS Thilak Naidu as the chairman of the junior selection committee.

A former wicketkeeper-batter, Naidu played 93 first-class matches for Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, scoring 4,386 runs.

Naidu has replaced S Sharath in the junior selection panel since the latter was promoted to the senior selection committee earlier this year.

Naidu was the chairman of the KSCA junior selection committee from 2013 to 2016 and in the senior selection committee during the 2015-16 season.

India Women's selection committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama Dey Shaw. Junior cricket committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.