Shut the Noise - BCCI comes up with a video for women's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent out a strong message to journalists and fans all across the world following the many allegations and speculations made regarding the Women's game in India.



The BCCI tweeted a video from the training session of the female players and captioned it, "Shut the Noise! We are INDIA. #TogetherWeWin"

This one and a half minute long video comes at a time when journalists and fans from all around the world had raised questions about BCCI's treatment of their women players.

Controversies started following BCCI a couple of weeks back when the board re-appointed Ramesh Powar as the head coach of women's team rather than extending WV Raman's contract a couple of weeks back. Soon after that the BCCI was accused of arranging charted flights for men's players, while not doing the same for women to reach Mumbai before departing for England by the media – a claim strongly rubbished by T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur through a tweet.

The BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice. — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) May 18, 2021

This was followed by a stunning revelation by The Telegraph that the Indian Women's Team was yet to be paid their dues for reaching the final during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in March 2020. While the BCCI immediately put out a statement that the women would be paid in due course, this led to a great outrage on social media.

Exclusive: India women cricketers still owed 'life-changing' prize money by BCCI from 2020 World Cup. 14 months ago. https://t.co/HsDFFIM3IH — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) May 23, 2021