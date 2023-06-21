Shreyanka Patil: The next rising star of Indian women's cricket?

India A clinched the inaugural Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s (T20) Emerging Asia Cup defeating Bangladesh A by 31 runs on Wednesday.

20-year-old Shreyanka Patil played a pivotal role in India’s success at the tournament and was duly adjudged the Player of the Tournament. With her recent exemplary performances, a call-up to the national team for the upcoming Bangladesh tour might be on the horizon.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Patil was the standout performer of the Emerging Asia Cup. The Indian all-rounder ended her campaign with nine wickets in only seven overs, including the unbelievable figures of 5/2 against Hong Kong while bowling at an economy of just 2.14 runs per over. She was one of the major factors behind India's triumph over Bangladesh A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup picking up four wickets.





The Karnataka cricketer ended the tournament with the best economy rate of the tournament (minimum overs – 4) and the best economy rate in an inning of 0.66. If few of India’s matches weren’t washed out, Patil’s tournament figures would have arguably been even more impressive.



Shreyanka Patil had announced herself to Indian cricket when she was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹10 Lakhs in the inaugural Women’s Premier League. Her versatile bowling capability and impressive stroke play made her one of the highlights of an otherwise gloomy RCB campaign. She ended her WPL campaign with 6 wickets and an impressive Strike Rate of 151.22.

The entire basis of the WPL was to groom and provide international-level exposure to young and upcoming women cricketers.

