Shafali Verma out of favour as India names squad for ODI Tri Nation series

Despite the rich vein of form in domestic cricket and the Women's Premier League, explosive opener Shafali Verma continues to be out of favour as the BCCI announced the Indian team for ODI Tri Nation Series against Sri Lanka and South Africa on Tuesday.

Pratika Rawal, who has impressed in her short international career, will continue to be the first choice opener.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian team, while Smriti Mandhana will act as her deputy for the series which starts on 27 April, 2025.

Pacer Kashvee Gautam and left-arm spinner N Shree Charani, both of who impressed at the 2025 Women's Premier League earlier in the year, have been handed their maiden national call up.

Kashvee picked up 11 wickets – the most by an Indian – in nine matches as Gujarat Giants qualified to the play-offs for the first time. Charani, on the other hand, played only two matches for Delhi Capitals but picked up four wickets.

Left-arm spinner Suchi Upadhyay, meanwhile, has been rewarded for her grind in domestic cricket, earning a first ever India call-up.

Upadhyay had played a crucial role as Madhya Pradesh won the Senior Women's One Day Trophy in December last year, picking up 18 wickets. She was named Player of the Tournament.

On the other hand, experienced pacer Renuka Singh Thakur and the 2023 ICC U19 Women's World Cup winning speedster Titas Sadhu will miss the tournament due to injuries.

The tournament which is slated to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will prove to be a crucial training ground for the teams to fine tune their team combinations with the ICC Women's ODI World Cup scheduled for September later this year.

India will start their campaign against hosts Sri Lanka on the opening day of the competition before taking on South Africa on 29 April.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co will then once again take on Sri Lanka on 4 May before facing South Africa on 7 May.

India Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundathi Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, N Sree Charani, Suchi Upadhyay