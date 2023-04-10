Shafali Verma signs for JSW Sports in a multi-year contract

Indian women's cricket star Shafali Verma has signed a multi-year contract managing her commercial and brand deals with JSW Sports on Monday

Shafali Verma is the youngest Indian cricketer to play all three formats for India. Verma has played two Tests, 21 ODIs, and 56 T20s for India. The explosive batter has scored 2,106 runs in international cricket, which includes 12 half-centuries.

Verma, who made her India debut at the age of 15, broke the record for the youngest Indian to score an international half-century during a T20 match against West Indies in 2019. The record was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar for 30 years.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to sign with JSW Sports. The organization has played a massive role in the growth of many athletes' brands across the country and it's a huge honour for me to be a part of an esteemed players' roster. I look forward to a fantastic relationship with JSW Sports,” said Verma.

Recently, Shafali Verma led India to its first-ever ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup title in January 2023.



Furthermore, Verma represented the JSW-co-owned Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League held earlier this year. Verma, who notched 252 runs in 9 innings, recorded the best strike rate (185.29) in the tournament.

JSW Sports also handles commercial partnerships for Neeraj Chopra, Rishabh Pant, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pawan Sehrawat, Sakshi Malik, Axar Patel, and several other Indian athletes.