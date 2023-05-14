Another 80+ score: Shafali Verma clears 12th CBSE boards with distinction

Star Indian batter Shafali Verma cleared her class 12th CBSE boards with a distinction in her examinations. The 19-year-old took to her social media accounts to announce the same.

"2023 mein ek aur bohot special 80+ smash kiya, but iss baar 12th boards mein (I have smashed yet another 80+ in 2023, but this time in 12th boards)," Shafali wrote.

Verma, who led an Indian women's team to their first-ever ICC trophy earlier this year at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, revealed that she was extremely pleased with her results.

"I am very happy with my results and can't wait to give my all to my favourite subject - cricket," she added with a picture of her marksheet.









This development comes just a month after her India opening partner Smriti Mandhana had announced her decision of enrolling for a B.Com degree in a Kohlapur college, further reiterating the importance of education.



