'Shafali Verma is bringing bigger crowds to women's cricket': Saba Karim

Delhi Capitals booked their berth in the TATA WPL 2024 final with a seven-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Batting first, the Giants scored 126 runs which Capitals surpassed with 41 deliveries to spare.

Discussing the superlative performance by Indian batter Shafali Verman, JioCinema expert Saba Karim said," Fearless yet calculated. Brutal power, yet so subtle. I think that's a deadly mix to have, and you can see that in Shafali Verma. She's so young. For her to bat in this manner is unbelievable. That's why she's bringing bigger crowds to women's cricket. This kind of display of power and on top of that, the talent that she has shown in this innings, this was waiting to happen. It was one of her best knocks in the WPL. She's already got three 50s this season, but I think a big one is coming in the final, that's what she's hoping for as well."

Chasing the target of 127 against Gujarat Giants, Shafali smashed 71 runs in 37 balls laced with seven fours and five sixes.

"I hope that Shafali keeps batting the way she does. Earlier in the tournament, she was starting well during the powerplays, but she was unable to finish those innings. I think she played that role well tonight. Since Delhi was in a comfortable position, this was the perfect opportunity for many players to express themselves and bring back their confidence," former Indian wicketkeeper Sushma Verma described Shafali's performance.

There are always tests and trials for an individual player. Shafali was doing impressive power-hitting with the five long sixes she hit. I was waiting for a sixth six as well, but she didn't get the elevation she needed in the delivery that got her out, but she had done her job by then," she added further.

After defeating Gujarat Giants, Delhi has made it directly to the final while Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the eliminator tomorrow.